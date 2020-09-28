Why was no one charged for shots fired into Breonna Taylor's upstairs neighbor's unit?

Stanley David lived in Apartment 8, just above Taylor. David told WHAS11 two bullets tore into his home the night of the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While former LMPD detective Brett Hankison was indicted for firing into a neighbor's apartment the night of Breonna Taylor's death, a different neighbor also had bullets that flew into his unit.

Stanley David lived in Apartment 8, just above Breonna Taylor. While he has moved out since the night, David told WHAS11 two bullets tore into his home the night of the shooting: one through the hallway and another passing in front of his bedroom door.

A photo from Taylor's apartment shows two bullet holes in her ceiling. Additional photos show where they landed in David's unit. Still, there were no wanton endangerment charges for his life.

"There should have been no difference in charging wanton endangerment," said Joan Toni Stringer, retired judge and former grand jury adviser. "Unless they have some ballistics or something like that to show those were not his bullets that went through the floor – but they were somebody's bullets."

Stringer said the circumstances in David's apartment do not appear to differ from the circumstances in the apartment next door, saying all were seemingly endangered.

"Prosecutors have a lot of discretion as to whether or not they're going to charge something, and the discretion that is normally used is whether or not you have enough evidence to support whatever charges you're going to bring," Stringer said.

Questions also remain as to why no one was held accountable for Taylor's apartment, which was riddled with bullets.

"No mention of her at all in the wanton endangerment charges or any other charges is inconsistent with the evidence that was presented to the grand jury," Stringer said.

Stringer said the FBI's ongoing investigation may bring forth charges, but she said there shouldn't be any reason why the grand jury left out David's unit in charging wanton endangerment unless Daniel Cameron didn't present the evidence.

"The only advice they get comes from the prosecutor, the only person who is present with the grand jury at the time that witness testimony is taken is the prosecutor, the only one that can make any recommendations to the grand jury as to what to charge or what not to charge is the prosecutor," Stringer said.

There has been no word on when the FBI's investigation may conclude.

