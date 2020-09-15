Breonna Taylor attorneys to AG Daniel Cameron: 'Bring charges immediately'

The city of Louisville announced a $12 million settlement with Taylor's family Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Louisville Metro announced a $12 million settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor, attorneys for Taylor's estate called on Attorney General Daniel Cameron to charge the officers involved "immediately."

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and co-counsel Lonita Baker both thanked the city for working on a settlement that included police reform, saying they are now awaiting charges from Cameron's office.

"The city leadership has done a significant step today, but now it is on Daniel Cameron and the Attorney General of Kentucky's office to bring charges," Crump said.

Baker said they do know that an indictment is coming from a grand jury in Cameron's investigation, though did not give a timeline for when an announcement might be made. Crump said Cameron should announce charges "immediately."

"We still are demanding that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron bring charges immediately against the police officers that murdered Breonna Taylor. Immediately. This week," Crump said. "Justice delayed is justice denied."

Crump said the officers should be charged with second degree manslaughter at a minimum.

"We want full justice for Breonna Taylor, not just partial justice," Crump said.

Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, said the settlement is "only the beginning," as her family awaits charges.

"It's time to move forward with the criminal charges, because [Breonna] deserves that and much more," Palmer said.

Baker said they are also awaiting a federal indictment following the FBI's separate investigation into Taylor's death.

"We are going to being looking for the federal indictment as well...it is important to know that the city of Louisville is not the ones who can bring the charges," Baker said. "We have finished the first mile in this marathon and we have many more to go."

Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory thanked Mayor Greg Fischer for his leadership, but said he must fire the officers involved in the case if there are no indictments.

"If, for any reason, these are officers are not indicted...you must instruct your police department to fire every single one of them on the spot," Mallory said. "That is called getting justice for Breonna Taylor."

At this time, only Brett Hankison has been fired for his involvement the night of Taylor's death. Interim LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder said Hankison "blindly fired" 10 rounds into Taylor's apartment, endangering her and others in the building.

In a police interview after the shooting, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly said he, Hankison and officer Myles Cosgrove returned fire after he said he was shot one time by Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Walker told police he fired a warning shot towards the ground, unaware it was police at Taylor's door.

Crime scene photos show dozens of shell casings outside Taylor's apartment door. Cameron's office has met with the FBI to go over the ballistics report, with Cameron saying his office's investigation continues.

