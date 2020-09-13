As Louisville anxiously awaits Breonna Taylor decision, local leaders worry about community reaction

"I am not preparing for a world where there are no charges because I believe there will be charges." Sadiqa Reynolds says about the decision.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday marks six months since Breonna Taylor was killed in her apartment by Louisville Metro Police officers. Since then her friends and family have been calling for justice, and for more than 100 days, dedicated protesters have joined in. They are asking for the officers involved to be fired, arrested and charged.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office has been investigating her death for months, and now, community leaders are preparing for an announcement in her case.

As they look at the possibility of him indicting the officers involved, leaders like Sadiqa Reynolds, the President and CEO of Louisville Urban League, say they are worried about the communities reaction.

"It's unavoidable. I am not preparing for a world where there are no charges because I believe there will be charges," Reynolds said. "To tell you that I'm not concerned that would be dishonest. I am concerned and whatever this city does, whatever the people do, I will be there."

For more than three months, hundreds of people have been protesting in the streets for Breonna, but as Reynolds says, it's become even more than that.

"We really want justice in every way. Affordable housing, closing the achievement gap, support for small businesses, all of these things really do matter," Reynolds said.

She says she feels optimistic about the future, but the current uncertainty of this moment comes with challenges.

"It's not just going to be this peace without healing, without truth. We have to have truth. We have to talk about what has occurred," Reynolds said.

Alongside Reynolds and hundreds of other protesters, Felicia Garr, the organizer of the Great Women's March, says she won't stop showing up.

"I will not destroy property but I will participate in every peaceful protest possible if we do not get the appropriate results for the case," Garr said.

"We have to continue to push for justice. This is not a sprint, this is a marathon. This is a long term battle," Reynolds said.

The decision from Attorney General Daniel Cameron will be a turning point, in the more than 100 days protesters have taken to the streets.

"You know you need to be prepared for the worst, you hope certainly for the best and I think that what I hope the protesters know, no matter what happens, we owe it to ourselves, and our future selves to take the protests to the polls," Reynolds said. "We don't want revenge, we want justice. Those two things are very different."

"Attorney general, how dare you take so long to get the results that you're people have cried for. Attorney general I must say it is time for you to do your job and bring us a satisfactory verdict for the Breonna Taylor case," Garr said.

