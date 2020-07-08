Breonna Taylor case: Kentucky Attorney General says he's waiting on ballistics test from FBI crime lab, other key evidence

Daniel Cameron says he is on key evidence about the actual shooting, specifically related to the guns and bullets involved.

For the first time since taking over the case in late May, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is shedding light on why we don't have a decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Cameron's office says they are waiting for key evidence about the actual shooting, specifically related to the guns and bullets involved.

Cameron's office issued this statement to WHAS11 News:

"Attorney General Cameron remains committed to an independent and thorough investigation into the death of Ms. Taylor. The investigation remains ongoing, and we currently await additional testing and analysis from federal partners, including a ballistics test from the FBI crime lab."

According to attorneys for Breonna Taylor's estate, more than twenty shots were fired into her apartment on March 13. Taylor was shot multiple times, attorneys say.

The investigation involves three officers who fired into the apartment that night killing Taylor. Sgt. Jon Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove, and former officer Brett Hankison.

Hankison has been the only officer terminated from the police department. His termination letter states that he "blindly fired" 10 rounds from outside, through the patio door.

It's never been stated publicly which of the three officers weapons fired the shots that killed Taylor. Mattingly and Cosgrove remain on administrative reassignment.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.