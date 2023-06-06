Louisville hospital designated as Kentucky's first 'verified burn center'

Since 1984, this hospital in Louisville has been operating the only burn center in The Commonwealth.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville hospital was given the honor on Tuesday of achieving verification by the American Burn Association (ABA).

The burn center at UofL Hospital in downtown is now Kentucky's first verified burn center, according to a UofL Health press release.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he has made health care a top priority and that every Kentuckian deserves quality care.

“Thankfully, we have committed partners like UofL Health, which is taking yet another step forward today with the new state-of-the-art Burn Center," Beshear said. "This is the first verified burn center in Kentucky, and I know it will better serve our people and help them get the care they deserve.”

UofL Hospital has been providing high-quality care to burn patients for nearly 40 years, according to UofL Health.

Since 1984, the hospital has been operating Kentucky's only burn center.

UofL Health's burn center specializes in care for chemical, electrical, flame/thermal and scald burns, as well as complex wounds and skin conditions.

In order to be ABA verified, the burn center followed a rigorous review that included an in-depth site visit by members of the ABA Verification Committee and senior ABA members.

A written report was then reviewed by the entire ABA Verification Committee and by the American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma.

Matthew Bozeman, M.D., medical director for the Burn Center, said burns remain a leading cause of injury in the U.S. and Kentucky.

“No two burns are alike. They vary in degree, depth and the area impacted. That’s why a team specialized in the complex care is so important,” Bozeman said.

