Baptist Health La Grange invests $10 million into behavioral health task force

Baptist Health says they intend to create the Oldham County Mental Health Task Force to improve mental health care in the area.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Baptist Health La Grange announced on Wednesday they will be creating a $10 million task force to help close the gaps in behavioral health.

The Oldham County Mental Health Task Force will be the only hospital-based behavioral units in Oldham, Henry, Trimble, Carroll or Shelby counties.

These behavioral health units will offer critically-needed outpatient resources.

According to Baptist Health, "behavioral health" includes mental health disorders, life stressors and crises, stress-related physical symptoms and more.

Construction begins this summer to transform an existing wing of the hospital into the specialized unit with 11 private patient rooms, space for specialized therapy and an outdoor area.

Psychiatrist Kristine Baula, MD, will serve as medical director for Behavioral Health at Baptist Health La Grange.

“It’s unfortunate that the majority of the country is underserved as far as mental health needs go. That’s why I’m so proud to be part of Baptist Health, that is putting such an emphasis on behavioral health,” Baula said.

Services are expected to be available to patients in 2024.

