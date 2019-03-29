FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department for Public Health announced that 20 people across Kentucky have tested positive with a strain of E. coli.

Officials said they have not identified a source for the outbreak, but said food distribution is likely to blame. No deaths have been linked to the outbreak, but six people have been hospitalized.

Symptoms of E. coli O103 illness typically include stomach cramps and diarrhea, including bloody diarrhea, and people generally become sick two to five days after consuming contaminated food. Serious complications include kidney failure.

State officials said cases include both adults and children, and many of the infected live in central Kentucky. To prevent infections, officials said to:

Wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water;

Thoroughly wash produce before eating;

Thoroughly cook meat;

Clean and sanitize food preparation areas;

Avoid swallowing lake or pool water;

Drink only pasteurized milk;

Frequently clean and sanitize restrooms, including door knobs and faucets; and

Report diarrheal illnesses to your physician.

If you believe you have experienced symptoms of illness that could be associated with this E. coli outbreak, please consult your health care provider or your local health department.