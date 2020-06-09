x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Health

Suicide prevention resources in Kentucky, Indiana

There's always hope, and help. Here are some important resources if you or someone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you or someone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, it is important to know: there is always hope, and there is help available.  

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Here are a few resources and hospitals to help communities specifically in Kentucky and Indiana prevent suicide. 

Related Articles

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.