Suicide prevention resources in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you or someone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, it is important to know: there is always hope, and there is help available.
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Here are a few resources and hospitals to help communities specifically in Kentucky and Indiana prevent suicide.
- National Alliance on Mental Illness, Louisville Chapter
- QPR Suicide Prevention Training
- NAMI Mental Health Resources
- Peace Hospital: (502) 479-4170
- Seven Counties Services: (502) 589-8070
- Central State Hospital: (502) 253-7000
- The Brook: (502) 896-0495
- University of Louisville Hospital: (502) 852-6782
- Lincoln Trail Behavioral Health (Radcliff, Ky.): 1-800-274-7374
- Wellstone (Southern Indiana): (812) 284-8000
