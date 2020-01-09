Ordinance would ban 'conversion therapy' in Louisville

The ordinance would prohibit mental health professionals from engaging in efforts to change sexual orientation and gender identity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Councilman Bill Hollander introduced an ordinance to ban 'conversion therapy', which attempts to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. He filed the ordinance Monday along with co-sponsors Councilwoman Jessica Green, Councilwoman Jessica Green, Councilwoman Nicole George and Councilman Brandon Coan.



According to the ordinance, the intent is to "protect the physical and psychological well-being of minors, including but not limited to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and/or questioning youth, from exposure to the serious harms and risks caused by 'conversion therapy' or 'reparative therapy.'"

The ordinance says research shows attempting to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity "can pose critical health risks." It cites a study conducted in 2019 by the Trevor Project which surveyed LGBTQ youth and found that 42% of those who had undergone conversion therapy attempted suicide in the past year.

The ordinance is expected to be considered this month by the Community Affairs, Health and Education committee.

Earlier this year, Covington, Ky. passed a similar ordinance and last week, state lawmakers introduced bills which would ban conversion therapy statewide.

