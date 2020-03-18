LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus is shutting down businesses across the nation, and that includes gyms. While it may be tempting to just to chill on the couch with your streaming platform of choice, you can easily practice social distancing while working on your fitness. There are hundreds of apps and websites available, and many of them are free.

Fitness Blender is one website that offers free workout videos for all fitness levels. You can filter workouts by duration, difficulty, body focus and whether or not you need equipment. All you have to do is set up your device and get moving.

If you can't find what you want on Fitness Blender, you have plenty of other options:

YouTube

There are hundreds of channels on YouTube dedicated to all forms of exercise. You don't even need a YouTube account to watch most videos, and they're free to watch.

Yoga With Adriene features more than 500 yoga videos led by Adriene Mishler. Whether you’re working to perfect your Crow pose or if you’ve never stepped on a yoga mat, there’s something on this channel for you. If you’re looking for something to ease your mind, check out the “Yoga For Uncertain Times” playlist.

For those looking to burn calories while still having fun, you can "Sweat Yourself Sexy" with The Fitness Marshall. "Fitness Popstar" Caleb Marshall will lead you through fun, energetic dance routines choreographed to some of the biggest pop and hip hop hits from the last few years. While his YouTube videos are free to watch, you can pay a monthly fee to become a part of the “Booty Army” and enjoy exclusive content like strength workouts and weekly, 60-minute workout sessions.

Instagram

If you’re getting tired of mindlessly refreshing your feed, try searching for workouts on Instagram. Just search for the hashtag of the kind of workout you’re interested in and you’ll likely find an influencer who’s made a video about it. Some popular Instagram fitness accounts include celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins (@msjeanettejenkins) and Australian trainer Tanya Poppett (@tanyapoppett), both of which have hundreds of thousands of followers.

Apps

There are hundreds of workout apps available – and many of them are free. Glamour Magazine compiled a list of the 31 best free workout apps of 2019 (see it here) with options for running, yoga and strength workouts. Be aware that some of these apps do offer in-app purchases.

Gym Resources

While the buildings may be closed, several gyms are offering free options you can do at home. Planet Fitness is offering a series of free videos through its “United We Move” program, which was created in response to nationwide gym closures. The 20-minute workouts are live-streamed on Facebook every night at 7 p.m.

Orange Theory is also posting daily workout videos on its website and Pure Barre is holding Facebook Live classes at different times. Check the websites and social media channels of your local gyms to see what they're offering.

If you’re getting tired of staring at screens, you always have the option to head outside, as long as there aren't any travel restrictions in your area. Go for a quick solo walk or hike to get your blood flowing - a little fresh air will be good for you, too!

