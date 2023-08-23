UofL Health monitoring increase in COVID-19 cases; What you should know

Infection disease expert Dr. Mark Burns said the EG.5, commonly known as the Eris variant, is the most prominent variant right now.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A variant of COVID-19 is starting to see a rise in cases, however University of Louisville Health experts say its nothing to be worried about just yet.

The hospital system currently has seven patients with COVID-19 and none are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Infection disease expert Dr. Mark Burns said the EG.5, commonly known as the Eris variant, is the most prominent variant right now. That being said, Burns said its symptoms are not severe.

"The COVID virus, unfortunately, is one that we're going to have to live with," Burns said. "But it's no longer in the pandemic stage, as we like to refer to now as more of the epidemic type stage. But the key factor is that, unfortunately, it looks like it's going to be here to stay for a while and we will attack it just like we would influenza."

Burns said the method of attack would be yearly vaccines just like you would get for the flu.

And as school goes back in session across Kentuckiana, its important to make sure your family is up-to-date on their vaccines.

Doctors say now is the best time to get kids updated on their COVID vaccines, which means at least one Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for anyone aged six months and older.

Last fall, health officials released a COVID vaccine that targets multiple strains, which is what doctors recommend right now.

It takes about two weeks for the vaccines to fully kick in.

