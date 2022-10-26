'Lead can have terrible effects on human beings': Local organizations urge people to help prevent childhood lead poisoning

Officials said lead can enter the body when someone inhales or ingests particles found in lead-contaminated paint, dust, soil or drinking water.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several Louisville organizations are raising awareness about the dangers of lead poisoning and the preventative measures people can take to reduce the risk.

According to the CDC, no amount of lead in the body is safe. Children under the age of 6 are at the greatest risk of developing health issues caused by lead exposure.

The CDC states that pregnant individuals can also be affected by lead and pass it on to their unborn baby. This can cause issues like premature birth, low birth weight, learning and behavior problems and even miscarriage and stillbirth.

“Lead can have terrible effects on human beings, especially young children. It’s a neurotoxin and having a child who is lead poisoned is the equivalent of experiencing traumatic brain injury,” Nick Hart, assistant director of the Environmental Health Program at Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW), said.

Officials said lead can enter the body when someone inhales or ingests particles found in lead-contaminated paint, dust, soil or drinking water.

According to a press release, lead-based paint was frequently used in homes before 1978. Officials said many homes in Jefferson County, built before 1978, still have old lead paint in and around them.

“Lead Safe Louisville’s mission is to remove lead paint from families’ homes so that children can live in a healthy environment,” Gertjan Wijburg, housing program supervisor for Louisville Metro’s Office of Housing and Community Development, said.

The press release further states that in the U.S. about 3.3 million households with children under 6 years old have lead exposure hazards, including 2.1 million low-income households.

According to Louisville Metro data, nearly 10,000 children in Jefferson County tested positive for elevated blood-lead levels from 2005 to 2021.

Officials gave these tips to prevent lead poisoning:

Clean frequently with a wet mop or sponge to control dust.

Wash hands and toys often.

Look out for chipping paint inside and outside your home or apartment where kids might be exposed.

Wipe and remove shoes before entering the home.

Eat healthy meals. Children will absorb less lead when they eat food that is low in fat and high in iron.

Check to see if Louisville Water has a record of a lead pipe on your property and learn how to request a free water quality test by visiting louisvillewater.com or calling 502-569-0897.

For more information about lead poisoning and preventative measures call 502-574-6644, email LMPHWCLPPP@louisvilleky.gov or click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.