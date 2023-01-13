JCPS: Possible monkeypox exposure at 22 district schools

In a letter sent to families, JCPS officials said they were in contact with Louisville Metro Public Health & Wellness Department.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools sent a letter to families Friday, saying a district employee recently tested positive for monkeypox (Mpox).

According to a JCPS spokesperson, that person visited 22 schools. They did not name the schools.



Mpox can spread through close, personal, often skin-to-skin, contact and through snot or mucus according to the Centers for Disease Control. However, the risk is low for getting Mpox from touching fabrics, objects or surfaces that weren't disinfected.

"It's important to note that it does not appear to spread nearly as easily as COVID-19," they said.

JCPS officials say anyone who experiences symptoms should notify the school office and stay home.

Symptoms of the disease include:

a blister-like rash

congestion

cough

sore throat muscle aches

fatigue

fever.

Anyone with questions or need to report a positive case should call JCPS Health Services at (502) 485-3387.

