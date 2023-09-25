Humana-insured patients lose coverage at Baptist Health Medical Group

The two companies were unable to reach an agreement Friday, leaving some patients little to no options.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Medical Health Group is no longer accepting some patients insured through Humana, after the companies were unable to reach an agreement Friday.

After months of negotiations, there was no agreement on a new contract - meaning Baptist Health Medical Group will be out of Humana's network for Medicare Advantage and employer-sponsored commercial plans.

Patients, like Amy Derby, are now left frantic and unsure of where to turn next.

"Everybody's lost," Derby said. "And you try and talk to a social worker or a healthcare advocate here at the hospital and they don't even know."

Derby has been insured through Humana for 13 years. She tells WHAS11 that she was notified in late August of the negotiation problems between Baptist, Humana and Medicare.

She received a letter from Baptist printed on Sep. 13, but delivered Sep. 18, stating that her doctor at Baptist was dropping her as a patient because of her Humana Medicare Advantage Plan. That change went into effect Sept. 22.

What does this all mean? Higher out-of-pocket costs for medical services.

"Now that I'm out of network, I can't get any actual answers on what copays, hospitalizations, or procedures are going to be," Derby said.

Derby is now tasked with finding a new general practitioner cardiologist and hematologist oncologist.

"I'm just in a tizzy like everybody else," she said.

In a statement sent to WHAS11, Baptist Medical Health Group stated, in part: "As caregivers, nothing is more important than ensuring our patients have access to the care they need, when they need it. We understand this process has been frustrating for our community, but we will continue to advocate for those we serve."

The change only effects Baptist Health Medical Group, Baptist Health hospitals are still in-network for Humana.

Baptist Health is encouraging patients to call Humana at the number on the back of your insurance card to learn about your plan's out-of-network benefits.

Humana has not responded to our requests for comment.

