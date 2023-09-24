Family of Louisville three-year-old hosts bone marrow drive in hopes finding match

Three-year-old Gregory “Trey” Lowman has spent the last six months fighting a rare brain cancer at Norton Children’s Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bone marrow donations can save lives, but for patients of color, finding a match is extremely difficult.

It was one of the reasons a Louisville family held a donation drive on Sunday.

Three-year-old Gregory “Trey” Lowman has spent the last six months fighting a rare brain cancer at Norton Children’s Hospital.

Part of his treatments include using his own stem cells to help recover after aggressive chemotherapy.

However, you can only use your own stem cells so many times before needing a bone marrow donor.

“Patients typically meet someone that shares their same heritage background. Unfortunately, a minority such as Trey – he’s African American, and there’s only 29% of donors in the database. We’re really trying to increase the donor registry,” Danielle Leslie Moore of Be The Match said.

If you would like to learn more about Be The Match and how you can become a bone marrow donor, click here for more information.

