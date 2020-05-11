Virus-related hospitalizations rising in Kentucky

Hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks as COVID-19 cases spiked.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky officials are expressing concerns about rising hospitalizations for people suffering from COVID-19. The state has been hit by escalating virus cases.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday reported 1,635 new coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths.

Hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks as virus cases spiked.

Beshear says more than 1,060 people are in Kentucky hospitals because of the virus, including 286 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the Governor Andy Beshear said he’s renewing his statewide mandate that most people wear masks in public as a way to help contain the virus’s spread. The renewal is for another 30 days.

