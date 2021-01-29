Kentucky doctors weigh in on Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial results

"It showed complete prevention of death and hospitalization from COVID-19,” Dr. David Dougherty said.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 with a single dose.

While its efficacy is not as high as vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, which have been shown to be about 95% effective and requires two doses, results from the third phase of the Johnson & Johnson trial show it is 66% effective overall at preventing the virus after 28 days.

“And if you go out to day 49, instead of 28, status plus the vaccination, there were no severe cases of COVID-19,” said Baptist Health Lexington’s Dr. David Dougherty, who helped lead vaccine trials in Kentucky.

Of the nearly 44,000 people who participated globally, 890 of them were Kentuckians – between the University of Kentucky, Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Healthcare in Louisville.

“The other thing I would like to point out is that, it showed complete prevention of death and hospitalization from COVID-19,” Dr. Dougherty said.

According to Dr. Richard Green with the University of Kentucky, a small but significant number of trial participants had minimal or no reaction to the vaccine –especially older adults.

Dr. Green also said the results of the Johnson & Johnson trial include efficacy against the new variants of the coronavirus.This was not included in initial results from Moderna and Pfizer though both companies say their vaccines are effective against the new variants.

