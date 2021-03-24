IMS, IU Health partner with ISDH for more mass vaccination sites

Up to 96,000 Hoosiers could be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the site by the end of April.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health is partnering with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indiana University Health to offer more multi-day mass vaccination clinics.

Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement in his weekly update on Wednesday afternoon.

Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on the following days:

April 1-3

April 13-18

April 24-30

The clinic will have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available for those who sign up. The state expects to give up to 6,000 shots per day at the clinic.

"Getting thousands of Hoosiers vaccinated in a matter of days is a huge undertaking that would not be possible without the medical and logistical support of IU Health, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indiana National Guard," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said in a statement. "We are incredibly grateful for their partnership and look forward to getting up to 96,000 shots in arms by the end of April at this special location."

In an address to the state Tuesday evening, Holcomb said all Hoosiers 16 and older would be eligible to sign up for the vaccine on March 31. Because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has only received FDA approval for adults 18 and older, only those people will be able to get vaccinated at IMS.