Gov. Holcomb announces vaccinations will open to all Hoosiers 16+ on March 31

INDIANAPOLIS — In an address to the state Tuesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be open to all Hoosiers ages 16 and older on March 31.

This is in anticipation that the state will receives a large increase in the amount of vaccine as outlined by the federal government.

Holcomb said additional mass vaccination clinics will be scheduled for April and the state will also implement a large employer vaccination program to make getting vaccinated more convenient for Hoosiers.

The state public health emergency will be renewed for another 30 days, beginning April 1.

Then, starting April 6, decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings will be made by local officials.

The statewide mask mandate will become a mask advisory on April 6, however face coverings will remain mandatory in all state buildings and facilities and in all vaccination and COVID testing sites until further notice.