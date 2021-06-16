Indiana schools race to get students vaccinated ahead of fall semester

Mooresville students went back to school to get vaccinated against COVID-19. One student said she's just excited to have a normal senior year to look forward to.

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The push is on to get eligible students vaccinated against COVID-19 this summer before they go back to school in the fall.

Less than 20 percent of Hoosier teens are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But, Mooresville High School is making an effort to bump this number up.

The high school hosted a two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday. It was a convenient opportunity for those students ages 12 and up to get a shot in the arm.

15-year-old Sydney Hardy is now fully vaccinated.

"After the first shot I kind of felt a little sick and now I'm gonna probably feel like that again but it's worth it," Hardy said.

Cindy Hutchison brought her three granddaughters to get their second dose of the vaccine.

"I really want them to get it," Hutchison said. "I got COVID, so I know how bad it can be. So, I just stressed. I mean, the kids going to school, they need to be fully vaccinated."

For 13-year-old Brooklyn Clements, getting vaccinated was her ticket to getting to do things again.

"Some places might require you to be fully vaccinated, like going on a cruise ship, and I can now go on a cruise ship while being fully vaccinated," Clements said.

Parents make the decision for some teens not completely confident in the vaccine.

"We have questions about it. But I mean, I was told to get it so I had to get it," 15-year-old Emma Hutchison said. "But my honest opinion, I would not have chose to get it if I didn't have to."

Laney and Luke Britt's mom is a nurse. But she didn't have to drag them in for a shot.

"What I haven't been able to do is ... get, like, a whole bunch of friends and talk to them for a long time. So having this vaccine probably makes it able for it to happen," 15-year-old Luke Britt said

Luke's 17-year-old sister Laney is just happy to be looking forward to a normal year ahead.

"I feel really blessed to be able to have a normal senior year, as normal as it can be," Laney said.