Greater Clark County Schools hosting vaccine clinic for high school studets

Students 16 years old and older can get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine during school hours with parent/guardian permission.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools in Indiana are trying to help more young people get the COVID-19 vaccine. The district is partnering with the Clark County Health Department to host vaccine clinics for eligible high school students.

Students enrolled in Greater Clark County Schools that are 16 years old and older can register online. Students will need a parent or guardian's permission to get the vaccine.

The doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given on May 3 and May 26 during school hours at every school in the district. Registration is available online.

If anyone has questions about the vaccine clinic, they are encouraged to call Health Services Supervisor Teresa Stengel at 812-288-4802 extension 50199.

New Albany Floyd County Schools held a similar vaccine clinic earlier this month. NAFC said the clinics will make larger gatherings like prom and graduation safer for everyone involved.

