LouVax site celebrates 100,000 vaccines administered after 4 months

The site is expected to pack up at Broadbent Arena on Thursday but will transition to mobile to get access to the underserved and those at high risk for COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Department of Public Health and Wellness’ LouVax site at Broadbent Arena has played a huge role in getting tens of thousands vaccinated in the community.

Nearly four months later, the site has hit a huge milestone after giving 100,000 doses of vaccine, days before they pack up operations.

“This is an incredible accomplishment,” Mayor Fischer said. “That’s lives saved, and the legacy of LouVax goes beyond the people who received their shot of hope here. So many of the vaccinations here have gone to healthcare heroes, first responders, and educators. People who used the protection the vaccine provides to resume or continue their work helping others.”

Dr. SaraBeth Hartlage, associate medical director, said the site has resumed the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The experts reviewed all it's available data and we are happy to report that the blood clot issues were in fact as rare as we thought they were...as a health department we have resumed using the vaccine in accordance with state and federal guidance and having three vaccines available means,” she said.

Even though Thursday is the last day at Broadbent Arena, Metro Health will shift to their LouVax Mobile operations. These are missions that aim to go into the community where people have the least access to a shot and are at the highest risk for COVID-19.

Groups or organizations needing a mobile mission, you are urged to contact the health department at LouVaxMobile@louisvilleky.gov or call the Lou Health helpline at (502) 912-8598.