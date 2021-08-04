Beshear urges Kentuckians to fill open vaccination slots

Anyone 16 or older is eligible to be vaccinated in Kentucky.

KENTUCKY, USA — Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to sign up for thousands of available vaccination appointments next week.

He warned Thursday the state is in a race to head off threats from COVID-19 variants.

He says at least 16,000 appointments are still open for COVID-19 shots next week in several communities. Those vaccination sites are in Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Pikeville and Christian County.

The state’s largest COVID-19 vaccination center is set to open Monday at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville. Beshear says that site has 11,000 available appointments next week.

Anyone 16 or older is eligible to be vaccinated in Kentucky.

