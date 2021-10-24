UofL specialist says consult with doctor to determine which booster to receive

Local health expert shares what you should do if you are eligible for the newly approved COVID boosters.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since the FDA has given approval for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters for COVID-19, local health experts suggest talking with your doctor on which is best for you.

Health experts said those who are 65 years or older are eligible for the booster shot. It’s also approved for those over 18 and have compromised immune systems, those who reside in long-term care facilities or work in high-risk settings.

The FDA has also authorized mixing and matching of the boosters after originally recommending getting the same brand of they received of the vaccine.

Dr. Mark Burns, who is an infectious disease specialist with UofL Health, said even though the boosters have been approved, there are still people without their first dose.

“We are still concentrating on those folks as well too. There are still over 65 million people who are unvaccinated,” he said.

Health experts suggest waiting six months after getting your second shot before getting your Moderna booster. With Johnson & Johnson, it’s suggested that you wait two months after getting the initial vaccine.

“Anybody whose gotten Johnson & Johnson in that circumstance can have a booster,” he said.

There are still several locations giving COVID vaccines and boosters.

On Oct. 31, St. Stephen Church will host an event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information click here.