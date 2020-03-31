Attorney General Curtis Hill is encouraging Indiana residents to go to indianaunclaimed.gov and check if they are the rightful owners of unclaimed funds that are currently being held by the Office of the Attorney General.

According to a news release, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused thousands of Indiana residents to lose their jobs and forced more to work remotely.

“Any Hoosier who is struggling financially due to this public health emergency should search Indiana Unclaimed to see if there are unclaimed funds waiting for them,” Attorney General Hill said. “While there isn’t property available to everyone, a quick search on our website could potentially improve a difficult situation. It’s worth a look.”

The Unclaimed Property Division of the Office of the Attorney General collects, safeguards and returns the unclaimed property to rightful owners. Unclaimed property is any financial asset with no activity by its owner for an extended period. It can include unclaimed stock dividends, commissions, insurance proceeds, underlying shares and more.

To check whether you or your loved ones are the rightful owners of unclaimed property click unclaimed and then click “Search Unclaimed Properties.”

Once you have claimed your property, you can track the status of your claim here. Just have your claim number available. The Office of the Attorney General’s Unclaimed Property Division may also be reached at 1-866-462-5246.

Unclaimed in Kentucky

Here's how to to search for unclaimed money or property in Kentucky. Unclaimed Property Fund is managed through Missing Money, a national database of unclaimed property.

Search unclaimed in Kentucky

Patrons can also contact the Unclaimed Property Division toll-free with any questions by calling (800) 465-4722.

Missing Money is a partnership between the Kentucky State Treasury, The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, and Avenue.

Text ‘UNCLAIMED’ for unclaimed money in Indiana and Kentucky

