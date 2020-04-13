FRANKFORT, Ky. — Retired law enforcement officers are now allowed to be rehired to assist communities that are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP), the retired officer can help without risking the loss of curtailing retirement benefits under an executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear.

An order, signed March 31, states that retired police chiefs and other first responders including police officers, firefighters, and other emergency medical service personnel. Kentucky law allows retirees to be rehired by local communities and other agencies, but the process of receiving authorization from the Kentucky Retirement System can often take months.

"First responders such as law enforcement officers, emergency medical services (EMS) and firefighters are necessary to secure the safety and protection of the civilian population during the State Emergency," Gov. Beshear wrote in the order, which will be in effect until the governor's State of Emergency related to the virus is lifted.

KACP Executive Director Shawn Butler said the order eliminates red tape and allows for a much quicker return to work for retirees during these unprecedented times.

"We thank Gov. Beshear and his administration for issuing the order and showing leadership and guidance on this very important issue," Butler said. "This gives local law enforcement departments and agencies that have been hit by the illness the option of quickly bringing back experienced chiefs and officers to work while helping ensure that residents are protected and safe during this very difficult time."

KACP President Art Ealum, chief of police of the Owensboro Police Department, called Gov. Beshear's executive order a proactive measure that could prove to be very beneficial to agencies and communities throughout Kentucky when the inevitable happens.

"Although our law enforcement ranks have not been ravaged by this invisible threat, the potential is ever present," Chief Ealum said "The ability to rehire retired police officers without unnecessary delay is a great step toward maintaining peace in our communities. It is comforting to know that Gov. Beshear and his administration understand how precarious this pandemic is for all Kentuckians."

RELATED: Local businesses team up to serve more than 150 families in drive-thru food distribution

RELATED: Kentucky announces new partnership with Kroger to provide free COVID-19 drive-thru testing

RELATED: Real-time updates | 134 new cases, 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Kentucky

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.