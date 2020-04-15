After introducing you all to Pooch, she said she's not feeling better or worse than she felt on Tuesday her symptoms still persisting.



Pooch started feeling sick after learning her husband was COVID-19 positive but still did not want to go to the hospital.

"When I went to the hospital, I didn't want to stay. Little hard head maybe, I don't know, I just was scared, very scared. I knew when I headed home I had to take care of everything. I just didn't want to stay."



She says it was a combination of having too much to do at home to take care of her husband and a little hard-headedness that kept her from seeking help.

Her husband, John, was even more stubborn falling four times at home from weakness before finally being forced to get help.



"He did not want to be taken care of, he did not want to go to the hospital. he did not this, he did not that, so anyway, when he fell the last time he cut his head and that was it, the kids took over and said dad you're going and that's it no matter what," Pooch said.



John was in the hospital for four days alone. Pooch is especially appreciative of the people she called angels who took care of John every day.



"Sitting there at the end of his feet, a nurse, all clothed in special garb to watch that he did not get up again and fall and God love those nurses, that's what he keeps talking about, what they did for him and sitting there," Pooch said.



WHAS11 is going to be talking more about what it's like to be alone in the hospital when you're battling coronavirus and how Pooch thinks our community is handling this global pandemic.

