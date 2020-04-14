LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All events Joan Mason lovingly known as Pooch by all was really looking forward to this year.

After watching her husband of almost 64 years, John, fall ill and positive for the coronavirus she had a feeling she'd be next.

In March, John tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized for four days so when Pooch started feeling bad she was pretty certain she would have the virus as well. And, she did.



"All I wanted to do was sleep. that’s not like me,” Pooch said.



Pooch is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. always taking care of others.. the way she likes it. But coronavirus has forced her to slow down, and focus on herself.



"The fever, constantly, and stomach pains, the coughing was terrible. I get weak now. I'm not used to being down. I want it over. so does everybody else though," Pooch said.



Through all the bleak there have been bright points for Pooch.



She says she's had hundreds of phone calls.. and after talking to her parish priest she received a phone call from Archbishop Kurtz.



"He called me the next day. yeah.. it was just... I said Archbishop Kurtz. I don't believe this! I don't believe it!"



A strong woman of great faith, Pooch knows her sacrifices are for the community. The baptisms shes missing. The weddings.. canceled. a current necessity.. for long term health.



"I just hope this little talk will keep people on their toes and get rid of this. we need to get back to our world. I need to see my grandchildren."



WHAS11 is hoping to talk to Pooch daily for the rest of the week to get a better idea of what coronavirus patients are going through the day.

