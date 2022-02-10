Oldham County Schools revise mask mandate amid current COVID trends

Superintendent Jason Radford said Oldham County Schools was monitoring the state and local positivity rates since reinstating the face mask requirement Jan. 11.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As COVID cases continue to decline across the state, Oldham County Schools (OCS) revised their current mask mandates Thursday.

Instead of a mask requirement, they are now recommending masks for staff, students and visitors beginning Monday, according to a letter from Superintendent Jason Radford.

There were some notes to parents, however:

The federal mandate requiring masks be worn on school buses is still in effect.

The Oldham County (OC) Board of Education plan to make individual schools wear masks for up to two weeks can still be implemented.

The OC Board of Education reserves the right to implement or adjust the COVID-19 plan as necessary based upon state and local conditions.

Radford said Oldham County Schools was monitoring the state and local positivity rates and the number of cases within OCS, since reinstating the face mask requirement Jan. 11.

He said changes in the community have to be recognized.

"Members of our school community, including students, have now had time to become fully vaccinated, new medical therapies have been developed and become publicly available, and experience has demonstrated that the Omicron variant, although highly transmissible, is less severe for most individuals," said Radford.

Changes will be posted on their website before students return to school Monday.

Related stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.