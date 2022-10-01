Oldham County School Board reinstates mask policy

The mask policy will be in effect for two weeks beginning on January 11.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Kentucky reported record-breaking COVID-19 cases last week and the previous week, a local school district said its returning their mask policy.

The Oldham County School Board voted Monday to require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks in all buildings for the next two weeks during the day and at their enrichment centers. This is set to begin on Tuesday.

OCS said masks were already mandatory on their school buses. That plan is expected to remain in place through mid-March.

“We recognize the importance of in-person learning every day for our students and we will do everything to make this possible. We believe these measures will help us achieve this goal,” the OCS Board said in a statement.

Officials also voted to accept new Kentucky Department of Public Health guidelines when it comes to isolation and quarantines with universal masking.

Schools do not have to do contact tracing within the school’s population if a positive person is identified. The schools do not have to quarantine any of the students or staff members in the school population due to finding a positive person in the school setting.

Those schools not requiring universal masking, they are urged to maintain contact tracing when positive persons are identified in the school setting and to quarantine all persons not up-to-date on their vaccinations if exposed at school.

State officials said regardless of a school’s masking requirement, those who test positive should isolate for 5 days.

The OCS Board said they will review their numbers soon and revisit the mask policy at their Jan. 24 meeting.

