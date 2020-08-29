New COVID-19 cases remain high in recent weeks | Data Deep Dive

Breaking down the case counts to compare growth week by week, cases continue to spread at high rates in Kentucky and Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been 25 weeks since the pandemic reached Kentuckiana, and the FOCUS team has some new graphs to recap the case growth week by week.

First, a look at Indiana.

The bars show the number of new cases reported each week. That orange bar marks the week the mask mandate took effect.

From left to right, you'll notice around week eight reported cases rose toward the end of April. The case count fell in June and was looking good. Then in July cases were on the rise again.

In August, there were weeks where cases hit all-time highs, topping out at more and 6,000 a week.

At the very far right, you'll notice case counts are slightly down rounding out the month but leveling out at a high rate.

Now, turning to Kentucky.

In comparison, case counts stayed low until July, about week 18.

You'll notice between weeks 17 to 21 case counts increased at an elevated rate.

As August comes to a close, case counts also leveled across the Bluegrass State.

Reminder, by nature there is a delay in the lab reporting, making case counts delayed by a few weeks.

As always, we'll be watching these trends to give you the data but also the context to help you understand and make decisions for your family.

