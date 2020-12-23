AG Cameron warns Kentuckians of potential COVID-19 vaccine scams

Although, the Attorney General's Office has not received any complaints of vaccine scams, Kentuckians must remain vigilant, a release says.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a consumer protection alert to warn Kentuckians about potential scams related to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Cameron's office says that as the vaccine becomes available, potential scammers may take advantage of consumers. These scammers may try to impersonate distributors, medical providers, or even local health departments claiming they need personal information or payment in exchange for a vaccine.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen scammers attempt to take advantage of consumers by capitalizing on the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, whether it be with fraudulent pop-up testing sites, fake COVID-19 cures, or online work-from-home scams, and we expect that scammers will try to use the rollout of the new vaccine to their advantage,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We are committed to closely monitoring vaccine-related scams to ensure Kentuckians do not become victims and that any scams are quickly investigated and stopped. I urge anyone who is contacted by a scammer about a COVID-19 vaccine to report it immediately to our office."

Consumer Alert🚨: As the #COVID19 vaccine becomes more widely available, scammers may pose as distributors or medical providers & claim they need personal information or payment in exchange for a vaccine. Report scams to https://t.co/oUqXHk3g6Chttps://t.co/J5rovICk7v — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) December 23, 2020

In a release, Cameron's office included these tips to avoid potential COVID-19 scams:

Do not pay for the promise of a vaccine. If someone promises immediate or early access to the vaccine in return for payment, it is a scam.

You should not receive an unsolicited call asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign up to get the vaccine. If you do receive such a call, you should hang up and verify the source of the caller before proceeding further.

Beware of individuals who contact you offering products, such as medicine or treatments, which they claim are as effective as the vaccine. Check with your healthcare provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.

As of now, the AG's office has not received complaints of vaccine scams but says Kentuckians must remain vigilant.

Vaccine scams should be reported immediately to Cameron's office by visiting this website or by calling 1-888-432-9257.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 website provides information on the legitimate distribution of the vaccine and includes a hotline for general COVID-19 vaccine questions.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.