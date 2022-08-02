Here's where to find the new pop-up COVID testing sites in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County remains in the red for having a high incidence rate of COVID-19 infections. Although officials say the omicron variant's surge is starting to decline, some communities in Louisville are still in need of accessible testing.
“Testing continues to be a very important tool in the fight against COVID," Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Department of Public health and Wellness, said. "If someone discovers they have the virus they can take the proper actions necessary to protect themselves and their community members.”
Moyer said each site will offer free rapid and PCR tests, but individuals are encouraged to bring their ID and insurance card.
Here's where and when the new sites will open:
Shawnee
The Hope Buss
- WHERE: Shawnee Presbyterian Church, 101 South 44th Street
- WHEN: Pop-up events Feb. 22 and Feb. 27 // 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- WHO: Testing provider -- Coastal Biotech
Black Lives Matter
- WHERE: 3900 West Broadway
- WHEN: Monday-Friday starting Feb. 21 // 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- WHO: Testing provider -- Nomi Health
Russell
Louisville Free Public Library (Western Branch)
- WHERE: 604 South 10th Street
- WHEN: Pop-up event Feb. 18 // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- WHO: Testing provider -- Communities in Health
Beechmont
Louisville Free Public Library (Iriqous Branch)
- WHERE: 601 Woodlawn Avenue
- WHEN: Pop-up event Feb. 17 // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- WHO: Testing provider -- Communities in Health
Newburg
Newburg Church of Christ
- WHERE: 4700 East Indian Trail
- WHEN: Every 2nd and 4th Monday, starting Feb. 14 // 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- WHO: Testing provider -- Homeland
Outer Loop
Buddha Blessed Temple
- WHERE: 7748 3rd Street Road
- WHEN: Every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday, Feb. 9 – March 30 // 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- WHO: Testing provider -- Communities in Health
