Here's where to find the new pop-up COVID testing sites in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County remains in the red for having a high incidence rate of COVID-19 infections. Although officials say the omicron variant's surge is starting to decline, some communities in Louisville are still in need of accessible testing.

“Testing continues to be a very important tool in the fight against COVID," Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Department of Public health and Wellness, said. "If someone discovers they have the virus they can take the proper actions necessary to protect themselves and their community members.”

Moyer said each site will offer free rapid and PCR tests, but individuals are encouraged to bring their ID and insurance card.

Here's where and when the new sites will open:

Shawnee

The Hope Buss

WHERE: Shawnee Presbyterian Church, 101 South 44th Street

WHEN: Pop-up events Feb. 22 and Feb. 27 // 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WHO: Testing provider -- Coastal Biotech

Black Lives Matter

WHERE: 3900 West Broadway

WHEN: Monday-Friday starting Feb. 21 // 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WHO: Testing provider -- Nomi Health

Russell

Louisville Free Public Library (Western Branch)

WHERE: 604 South 10th Street

WHEN: Pop-up event Feb. 18 // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHO: Testing provider -- Communities in Health

Beechmont

Louisville Free Public Library (Iriqous Branch)

WHERE: 601 Woodlawn Avenue

WHEN: Pop-up event Feb. 17 // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHO: Testing provider -- Communities in Health

Newburg

Newburg Church of Christ

WHERE: 4700 East Indian Trail

WHEN: Every 2nd and 4th Monday, starting Feb. 14 // 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHO: Testing provider -- Homeland

Outer Loop

Buddha Blessed Temple

WHERE: 7748 3rd Street Road

WHEN: Every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday, Feb. 9 – March 30 // 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

WHO: Testing provider -- Communities in Health

