LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For first time in more than a month, Kentucky is seeing some businesses reopen after Governor Andy Beshear said it’s time to get the healthcare system moving again. The governor's executive order allows certain healthcare offices to open their doors including dentists, chiropractors, medical clinics and physical therapists.

It's more complicated than just getting permission. They need a plan, new procedures, and for some, even new equipment. That’s why the doors at Jury Family Dentistry remain closed.



"It's a tough time to try to jump right back into business as it was before,” Dr. Tyler Jury said.



Jury explained, "it’s a good thing that we're starting to get the economy back and rolling, in my situation I think a planned reopening is wise. I've been doing emergency only care for the last month and I intend to continue that for at least another two weeks.”

He said much of his staff is at home, caring for children that are out of school and he wants to get more information before he returns to business as usual. "Locating and identifying the right things to use to create a good environment, setting up the processes and training the team are all considerations now that were not there before.”



Jury said he does intend to open in two weeks for patients with more pressing needs. He said it will likely be longer before he is taking patients for six month cleanings.

Across town at Ollis Chiropractor, Dr. Jason Ollis has started seeing patients for the first time in more than a month. "It was exciting. We were grateful to have the opportunity to start taking care of people."



Ollis said operations are different and have made day-to-day work more difficult but they're doing what they have to do to follow the governor's strict reopening rules.



"We're screening patients, screening patients for temperature, symptoms related to COVID19, sanitizing surfaces between every patient, wearing gloves and masks and asking patients to wear masks as well,” Ollis explained.

He said his patients are also waiting in their car for their appointments, as the governor’s executive ordered “eliminated” traditional waiting rooms to help offices maintain social distancing.



"At the end of the day, I work with the public and I'm licensed in the state of Kentucky so if I'm asked to do something in order to take care of the public- that's what I've got to do," Ollis said.



State officials said there is no way to watch over all of the businesses now re-opening to ensure they are following the strict regulations so they'll be relying on call-ins from members of the public.

Here is the statement:

"With Kentucky businesses beginning to reopen, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet will continue to ensure businesses are in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders to ensure the safety of Kentucky’s workers and the public. Investigations will be conducted based on complaints, information gathered from social media, surveillance and requests for assistance. Businesses found not to be in compliance will be issued Notices outlining safety procedures that need to be enhanced or may be issued Orders to Cease Operations depending on the severity of the violations or a business’s failure to establish a comprehensive procedure to safeguard workers and the public. Reinspections will be conducted at businesses that have been issued Notices or Orders to Cease Operations.At this time, Cabinet personnel are dedicated to responding to reported observations of non-compliance and are unable to conduct a virtual interview as requested."

