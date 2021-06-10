Kentucky's mask mandate, capacity restrictions end tomorrow. Here's what you need to know

The state's mask mandate will be lifted and capacity can return to 100% June 11.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's mask mandate and capacity restrictions are set to end Friday, June 11. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement in mid-May after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance for vaccinated individuals.

The CDC says individuals fully vaccinated for COVID-19 no longer have to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. However, the guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Capacity restrictions for both indoor and outdoor venues will return to 100%. On Memorial Day weekend, capacity restrictions were loosened ahead of the shift of a full reopening.

Social distancing guidance in the state also ends June 11, but Beshear says Kentuckians should be mindful of distancing after restrictions end.

In the announcement of the June 11 restrictions ending, the governor said the date was chosen to give unvaccinated residents the opportunity to register for an appointment and give time for the 12-15 age group to be vaccinated.

At this time, close to 2.1 million Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and close to 65,000 individuals aged 12-17 have been administered the first dose.

Last week, the state introduced a 'Shot at a Million' vaccine incentive lottery in which three Kentuckians, who have been vaccinated or plan to get the vaccine, will be selected to win $1 million.

Additionally, Kentuckians aged 12-17 can enter into a drawing to win a free full-ride scholarship to any Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school. For this lottery, 15 people in the age group will be chosen to win.

Gov. Beshear is expected to hold a brief Friday.

