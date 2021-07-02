Kentucky introduces 'Shot at a Million' COVID-19 vaccine lottery with $1 million jackpot

Three Kentuckians, who have been vaccinated or get the vaccine, can win $1 million. Additionally, 15 people aged 12-17 will be entered to win free college tuition.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Team Kentucky's new 'Shot at a Million' COVID-19 vaccine incentive lottery Friday.

In the new COVID-19 vaccine lottery, three Kentuckians over the age of 18 will be selected to win $1 million. Any Kentuckian that has been vaccinated or is scheduled to get vaccinated can register to enter the drawing.

Additionally, residents aged 12-17 can enter into a drawing to win a free full-ride scholarship to any Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school. For this lottery, 15 people in the age group will be chosen to win.

"We know COVID vaccines are life-saving and now, for some people, they are going to be life-changing," the governor said. "Your shot of hope can now be your shot at a million."

To enter for the drawing, complete an entry online providing your personal information and the location that provided you with the vaccine. You must have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The winners for each $1 million prize will be announced on the following dates:

Friday, July 2, 2021

Friday, July 30, 2021

Friday, August 27, 2021

Entries for all three drawings are now open and can only be made once per person.

"Winning a million dollars or a free education is truly life-changing," Beshear said. "It opens up on untold possibilities and opportunities. And here, all you got to do is the right thing, get protected from a terrible virus, help us defeat COVID-19, help us reach herd immunity and maybe win a million dollars or a free education."

Beshear said the funding for the incentive lottery is from the COVID-19 Relief Funds given to the state.

At this time, over two million people in the state have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

