LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As soon-to-be brides and grooms prepare for one of the biggest days of their lives, many are finding themselves having to postpone their wedding ceremonies.

“It was the hardest decision to decide and move it,” said Janelle Golliver.

She was set to marry the love of her life, Larry Sneegas on April 4.

“His birthday is April 9, and mine's April 10. So, it was just really important for us to have that in the same area,” she explained.

Earlier this week, however, Janelle agreed what’s more important is safety in health. She's postponing the wedding set for 180 people to July 2020, and is prepared to possibly postpone it again.

“At the end of the day, it's more important to be safe and to not subject any of your guests to that because nobody knows what's happening with the virus, it's so horrible,” she said Wednesday.

She said it was a tough call, but believes it’s the right choice,



“My mom is a stage IV cancer patient, she does take chemo pills so to even subject to her anyone that could've possibly been exposed to anything was terrifying to me.”



It's a decision brides across the country are being forced to make, and for some, the county government is deciding for them.

The Jefferson County Clerk's office, for example, has suspended issuing marriage licenses, according to their website.

“These brides have planned for two years to be with someone that they love,” said Janelle. “It breaks my heart for them.”

She said she knows how important the big day is, but would rather be safe than sorry. Though her wedding bells might be delayed, Janelle said her love with Larry will last forever.



“No matter what happens, we still have each other.”

