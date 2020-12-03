BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Attendance at all Indiana University home athletic events will be limited to essential personnel through the end of the 209-2020 season effective immediately.

According to a news release from Indiana University Athletics, “The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis.”

RELATED: Louisville extends spring break, moves to online classes through April 5

1. Essential personnel includes student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.

2. Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament – If you purchased tickets through the IU Ticket Office to the 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, refunds will automatically be processed to the method of payment used in the original transaction.

3. Indiana University Baseball – If you purchased IU Baseball season tickets or single-game tickets beginning with tomorrow’s game against Memphis, refunds will automatically be processed to the method of payment used in the original transaction.

4. Indiana University Football Spring Game – The Cream and Crimson Game, previously scheduled for April 17, has been canceled.

5. Attendance at Indiana University winter and spring sports – These restrictions will be in place for the remainder of Indiana University’s men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s tennis, baseball, softball, water polo, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s swimming and diving competition seasons.

RELATED: SEC Tournament cancels remainder of games amid coronavirus concerns

The Big Ten Conference also announced that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.



The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Everything we know about COVID-19 in Louisville

RELATED: Two of Indiana's largest universities implement changes to help prevent spread of coronavirus

RELATED: Indiana University campuses temporarily suspends face-to-face teaching in wake of coronavirus

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.