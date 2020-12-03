LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The SEC tournament has been canceled, according to the official Southeastern Conference Twitter account.

The decision comes a day after the conference announced that the games would be played with only essential personnel in attendance.

The games started Wednesday and were scheduled until Sunday for the Championship game. No. 8 Kentucky was scheduled to play Friday at 1 p.m.

The Big Ten conference tournament has been canceled as well. The ACC Commissioner said that the ACC tournament will continue as of this time.

More from WHAS11:

RELATED: Reports: Donovan Mitchell tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Commissioner: ACC Tournament continues amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: KHSAA suspends ticket sales of State Boys Basketball Tournament

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.