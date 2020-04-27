MADISON, Indiana — A business in Southern Indiana has decided to pay its employees to volunteer around the area instead of letting them go.

Madison Tool is a local business in Madison, Indiana that's being hit like so many others around the area, however, they decided to use this time off to spread some kindness.



Instead of being a machinist at their normal job, they're out in the community mowing two different cemeteries, repainting the local sports complex, renovating a school, and making thousands of masks.

The Madison, Indiana community is responding to this kindness. Multiple local businesses continue to donate supplies to Madison Tool.



People are donating quilt material to be made into masks and that's being given to area hospitals.



The owner Roger says it's all about keeping talented workers.

