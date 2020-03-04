LOUISVILLE, Ky. — GE Appliances, a Haier company, announced Friday that it will donate 100,000 surgical masks to healthcare facilities in five states where it manufactures appliances.

Additionally, GEA will donate 100,000 pair of industrial gloves to the Commonwealth of Kentucky to be distributed throughout the state where needed.

Kentucky healthcare facilities will receive 90,000 masks, which is being coordinated through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The masks will also be donated to healthcare facilities in the following communities where GEA has manufacturing sites in the states of Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee

The company donated 2,500 N95 masks to the University of Louisville last week.

Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the Louisville Metro Health Department is monitoring GE Appliance Park as multiple employees ask that the facility be shut down during the coronavirus outbreak.

"From our conversations, they are active, they are monitoring it, and we do hope though that there can be some level of agreement or continued talks between GE and those workers," Beshear said.

