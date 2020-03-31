LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with GE Appliances say they are closing one of their buildings at Appliance Park for production after they say an employee has “probable” but unconfirmed case of COVID-19.

The employee has been quarantined.

Officials are notifying anyone who worked in “immediate proximity” with the affected employee or is considered a close work contact to self-quarantine at home.

Out of caution, GE Appliances say they are closing Building Three to production for 48 hours while they have the affected areas professionally disinfected.

GE Appliances say they are suspending work in the affected area of the building for 14 days as an added safety measure.

Production is scheduled to resume for the unaffected areas of Building Three on April 3 with first shift.

Officials say their “focus remains on safeguarding the health of our team members and supporting our community.”