LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear confirmed one person in Jefferson County has tested positive for coronavirus, along with three others in the state of Kentucky.

The patient is being treated in isolation at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. The person came in with respiratory symptoms March 8.

Employees who were in contact with the patient at Norton Brownsboro have been identified and are being evaluated. Norton CEO Russ Cox said he is pleased by how quickly the hospital was able to respond.

Metro Louisville's Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said the person had recently traveled. No other details about the patient have been released.

Mayor Greg Fischer said they do expect to see increasing cases of COVID-19 in Louisville. The city has been in constant contact with Churchill Downs about how coronavirus could affect Kentucky Derby events.

Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said the Department of Health has not advised school closures at this time, but officials are in contact if things change.

If schools do close, JCPS will have educational materials for students' digital backpacks for work. Local field trips are still on, but out-of-county field trips are being evaluated. Pollio said parents and students will continue to be updated through the JCPS website.



The three other Kentuckians who tested positive were in Harrison and Fayette counties. Beshear said the first person who tested positive in Harrison County is improving, and was connected to the second person in Harrison County. There were no updates on the Fayette County resident.

The Department of Public Health recommends anyone over 60 or with chronic conditions stay away from heavily populated events or areas. Nursing homes have been advised to restrict visitors.

People should only go to the emergency room for an illness that would have taken them to hospital before the COVID-19 outbreak. If you think you need medical care, please contact your healthcare provider for their instruction.

Here are some guidelines to follow to stay healthy:

Proper handwashing for at least 20 seconds.

Sneeze and cough into your elbow.

If you do not feel well, stay home, drink fluids and rest.

If symptoms persist such as high fever, sore throat, coughing and shortness of breath, please seek medical attention.

People can call the state's coronavirus hotline with their questions at 1 (800) 722-5725.

WHAS11 will continue to update the community on COVID-19 in Kentuckiana as more information is presented.

