LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pastor in the Washington D.C. area who contracted coronavirus attended a conference in Louisville.

Rector Tim Cole attended the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes Network at the Omni Hotel.

He says he started feeling sick after he returned home to D.C.

When asked about the case during a media briefing Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer says the city has been in touch with the Omni and the state about making sure employees at the hotel are safeguarded.

Doctors are still determining to find out how Rector Cole contracted the virus.

