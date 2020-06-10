Results from co-immunity study show increasing rates of COVID-19 in West Louisville

Results show that the rate of infection is 10-12% in West Louisville but 2-4% in other parts of the city.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Results are in from phase two of the University of Louisville's Co-Immunity Project and they're showing increasing levels of coronavirus infections in the city.

According to a release, the most recent results confirm that 30,000 to 40,000 people may have been exposed to the virus in Jefferson County since the beginning of the pandemic and that the rate of infection is higher in West Louisville than in other neighborhoods.

Results show that the rate of infection is 10-12% in West Louisville but 2-4% in other parts of the city.

The UofL Brown Envirome Institute tested 2,208 people at seven different community drive-up locations between September 9 and 19, for COVID-19 in participants’ nasal swabs and for antibodies against the virus in their blood, indicating previous infection.