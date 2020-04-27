LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Kentucky begin it’s slow, but safe process to reopen, Gov. Andy Beshear says every employee in essential businesses and consumers in areas reopening must wear masks.

The measure is expected to take place beginning May 11.

Beshear says wearing masks will help reduce the spread of the virus when Kentuckians increase contact.

The governor made it clear that wearing a mask is mandatory for businesses and says not masking employees is grounds for re-closure.

Individuals will not be cited if caught without a mask on. However, you will be asked to wear one.

That also includes going to grocery stores or into any place of business where social distancing of keeping 6-feet apart may be broken.

Any forward-facing businesses will have the ability to not serve people without masks.

Beshear is expected to announce more information on Wednesday for his plans of gradually reopening the state.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Real-time updates: LIVE | Gov. Andy Beshear's confirms 87 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths

Trump lays out new reopening, virus testing guidelines in shift to economy

Kentucky healthcare businesses begin reopening under strict regulations

List | Coronavirus drive-thru testing locations in Kentuckiana

Tyson Foods warns 'the food supply chain is breaking' as plants close due to coronavirus