Kentucky sees consecutive drops in COVID-19 cases, positivity rate, Beshear says

Kentucky’s hospitalizations have dropped by 15% but the number of patients fighting for their lives in the ICU has gone up.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate has been trending downward for two consecutive weeks, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beshear said those trends were positive for the commonwealth, however, deaths in younger Kentuckians are climbing. He says those who are 40 and younger are fueling more positive cases.

The governor reported 4,951 cases during a three-day period (Saturday, Sunday Monday) and 102 deaths. Many of those deaths, he said, were found in those in their 40’s and early to mid-50’s.

"Stories from our healthcare teams are heartbreaking and the truth is we cannot continue at this pace- we have to accelerate the trends of decrease in case and those sick enough to go to the ICU," he said.

On Monday there were 1,668 Kentuckians hospitalized followed by 496 in intensive care and 332 on a ventilator.

There was good news when it comes to the positivity rate. Beshear said it has fallen everyday and now stands at 9.31%.

Vaccination progress

As of Monday, there have been 2,719,398 Kentuckians that have received at least one dose of a vaccination.

Overall, 61% of Kentuckians have been vaccinated. followed by 74% of those 18 and older and 71% of those 12 and older.

The older demographics appear to be doing better than the young when it comes to vaccinations:

75 and older: 90%

65 to 74-year-olds: 95%

50 to 64-year-olds: 81%

40 to 49-year-olds: 71%

25 to 39-year-olds: 60%

18 to 24-year-olds: 52%

16 to 17-year-olds: 51%

12 to 15-year-olds: 46%

Gov. Andy Beshear says he wants to get the groups that are behind in vaccinations to at least 80%.

Kentucky appears to be doing better than some of their neighbors when to comes to vaccines.

These are based on numbers reported by the CDC's COVID tracker.

Among those 65 and older, Kentucky has 93% of its population that has received at least one dose of the vaccination. They are right behind Virginia (94.3%) and Illinois (95.7%). The Bluegrass State is slightly ahead of Indiana (86.7%) and Tennessee (85.6%).

Sixty-two percent of Kentuckians 12 and older have been fully vaccinated followed by Ohio (58.9%) and Indiana (57.3%).

