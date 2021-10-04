Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required at Mercury Ballroom, Louisville Palace

Two Louisville venues will be affected by the entry rules enforced by Live Nation starting October 4.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Beginning Monday, Oct. 4, every ticketholder attending a concert at Live Nation-owned venues will have to prove in writing that they are unlikely to spread COVID-19 at the show.

Live Nation announced in August that its guidelines would require all artists, crew and attendees to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test at their venues and upcoming festivals on Oct. 4.

Event organizers are required to conduct health checks to help reduce exposure to COVID-19. The checks are not defined by Live Nation but by local health guidelines.

That means ticketholders for Live Nation venues — including The Louisville Palace and Mercury Ballroom — will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event or proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination at least two weeks after receiving a final dose of one of the three vaccines approved by the CDC.

Only a printed copy of a negative test result or vaccination, or the original vaccination card, will be considered valid proof.

The venue will accept either a PCR or antigen COVID-19 test as long as a ticketholder provides printed proof of their negative test result that is dated and time-stamped. A home test will be accepted if you bring a printed test result that was linked from a medical platform.

The same negative test requirement holds true for unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age, and for unvaccinated fans with a valid medical restriction that prevents them from receiving the vaccination.

If somebody attending a show has not been fully vaccinated 14 days prior to the performance, they will still need proof of a negative COVID-19 taken within 72 hours prior to the event date. Check the event details page for health check requirements for specific events, as they are subject to change.

