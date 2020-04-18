FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — The 101st Airborne Division (and Fort Campbell deployed another medical unit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Saturday to aid in the ongoing COVID-19 relief effort.

About 70 Soldiers assigned to the 501st Medical Company are scheduled to provide support in Boston; they follow the 300 other Fort Campbell soldiers who deployed last month to New York.

“The nation called, and the 501st Medical Company has answered,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “This remarkable team of medical professionals will increase Boston and the nation’s overall capability to fight COVID-19 in one of the most severely affected regions of the country. I’m confident they will make a difference, and everyone at Fort Campbell is incredibly proud of them.”

The Soldiers of the 501st are trained and proficient in a wide variety of medical capabilities, including immediate and routine medical treatment, dental and X-ray capacities, patient care, and ground medical evacuation.

“The 501st is well trained, well led, and ready for whatever awaits them,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) command sergeant major.

Fort Campbell previously deployed around 300 Soldiers from the 531st Hospital Center, who have been working at the Javits New York Medical Station since March 26.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.