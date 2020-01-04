FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell has tested positive for coronavirus, making it the first confirmed case of a service member at the installation.

The person is currently isolated at their off-post residence, but is not hospitalized.

Fort Campbell officials and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital have begun contacting those who may have been exposed. Anyone at risk will be directly notified.

Another individual at Fort Campbell had tested positive on March 26. The person who tested positive was a dependent of a military retiree and was in isolation away from the installation.

More than 200 medical personnel from the 531st Hospital Center in Fort Campbell were deployed to New York to help support the state's emergency medical services during the pandemic.

More on WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.